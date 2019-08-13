Exhibit showcases civil rights history, Dockum sit-in protest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new exhibit is teaching people about a special piece of Kansas history and it’s calling the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library it’s home.

The People, Pride, and Promise: The Story of the Dockum Sit-In exhibit is about a group of African American students that decided to stand up for civil rights and sit at a local lunch counter that refused to serve them.

It happened in Wichita in 1958 where students sat at the counter and waited to be served, only to be ignored. In the end, the students sat there long enough the manager gave in and told his employees to serve them saying he was losing too much money by not doing so.

Organizers at the library said many Kansans are unaware that their own state was home to one of the first successful sit-in protests, making this exhibit one you surely do not want to miss.

“One of the most amazing experiences we’ve had hosting this exhibit during the month is the fact that people say ‘What? Wichita? Here? It actually happened here?'” Zan Popp said. “This is the start of these kinds of lunch-counter sit-ins that were successful.”

Not only is this the last week you can see the exhibit, but it’s also the last exhibit at the library before construction begins.