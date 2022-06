TOPEKA (KSNT) – Starting June 28, the repair project on the Oakland Expressway in Topeka gets underway.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by temporary traffic signals, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. KDOT said to expect delays of up to 15 minutes. The project is expected to cost $607,000.

To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.