SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Delays can be expected on US 24 between Silver Lake and Topeka until early June, that’s the word from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

A milling and overlay project will create 15-minute delays for motorists traveling between Topeka and Silver Lake, Monday through Saturday, until early June, according to KDOT.

Bettis Asphalt & Construction, Inc., of Topeka, is the contractor on the $1.17 million project, that will cover 4.5 miles from Country Side Road in Topeka to the eastern city limits of Silver Lake.

KDOT encourages motorists who want to stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.