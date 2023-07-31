POTTAWATOMIE CO. (KSNT) – One county in northeast Kansas is about to see nearly 20 miles of roadwork.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) shared in a press release it plans to begin a resurfacing project on Wednesday, Aug. 2 on K-63 Junction to K-99 in Blaine. The project covers almost 19 miles, according to the press release. Road work will be done in small sections, starting at K-36 and resurfacing the eastbound lane to K-99. After completed, contractors will work on the westbound lane of K-63 to K-99.

Photo courtesy of KDOT.

Drivers should expect delays up to 15 minutes, according to the press release. Work will take place Monday through Friday, during daylight hours, and Saturdays as needed. The resurfacing project is expected to be completed by late September.

If you know of any road construction projects or want to know more about a project near you, email alyssa.storm@ksnt.com.