TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health is treating more patients after the electronic system at a nearby Topeka hospital shut down.

Emergency room patients could be waiting a long time after the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus’s electronic system shut down briefly on Thursday. This prevented them from seeing patients, so Stormont Vail, located right next door, took those patients in.

“We would immediately establish an incident command team which is a group of leaders and staff members,” Stormont Vail Vice President of Clinical Operations Angie Gamber said. “And we would get together and say, ‘okay what are the things we need to do to cover this disaster?’ In this instance, mostly it’s a high-volume season, it’s a high-volume time. We’re already experiencing incredibly high volumes.”

This is not the first time St. Francis has gone into its disaster diversion plan. Last month, Stormont Vail took in additional patients after a ransomware attack at St. Francis.

“Originally there were some issues over the Thanksgiving holiday week which is always a busy time for us,” Gamber said. “We got quickly a team together to look at ‘what do we need to do to manage this volume?’ We learned from the last time.”

While this came as a surprise to Stormont Vail, it’s something they say they’re prepared for, and wouldn’t be able to accomplish without the team’s dedication.

“It’s being there for each other so that they’re not working short-staffed, and that they’re able to really give the patients great care and move the patients throughout our system,” Gamber said. “I think without everyone playing their part in this, it would be a real struggle.”

While they briefly diverted patients coming in by ambulance, St. Francis says they are once again accepting those people. Incoming patients at both hospitals could still expect to see some delays as a result of the backup.

