TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is joining 140 other agencies participating in a program this spring to actively enforce seat belt laws as the number of traffic deaths rises 5.5% compared to 2021, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Drivers should expect an increased law enforcement presence on the roads in Shawnee County from May 22 through June 2, the sheriff’s office said. Concerned that seatbelt use goes down after nightfall, enforcement will happen around the clock.

The increased presence is being paid for with a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.