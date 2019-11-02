Expecting mothers invited to Heartland Community Baby Shower, training for safe infant sleep

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The annual Heartland Community Baby Shower for Shawnee County takes place on Saturday, November 2.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Central Park Community Center at 1534 SW Clay St. in Topeka.

The shower is open to any expecting families. Pregnant women who attend the safe sleep training to prevent infant sleep-related death will receive a free portable crib, diapers and a wearable blanket. This is while supplies last.

Amanda Monhollon from the Shawnee County Health Department joined KSNT News live in the studio Saturday morning to talk about why learning about safe sleep for infants is so important.