‘Expedition Asia’ construction hits halfway point at Sunset Zoo, set to open in April 2022

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Crews have reached the halfway point in construction on a new $4.3 million exhibit at the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan.

“Expedition Asia” is expected to open in April 2022. The new exhibit will feature Malayan Tigers, Sloth Bears and Amur Leopards. Crews are currently constructing holding buildings for the three endangered animals. Each building will include a birthing den so that the zoo will be able to start a breeding program.

Zoo Director Scott Shoemaker said the hardest part of the construction is now behind them.

“The hardest part obviously was getting the buildings up,” Shoemaker said. “If you know anything about Sunset Zoo, you know there’s a lot of rock on our grounds. Getting through that rock and getting footers for the buildings took a lot of time. That’s all done.”

Shoemaker said once the buildings and viewing areas are finished, crews will start working on the fencing and landscaping. That work is expected to happen during the fall.

“Expedition Asia” is expected to be finished in late fall or early winter. Shoemaker said zookeepers will then work to get the animals acclimated to the new environment.