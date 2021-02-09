Expert car vehicle maintenance advice for this extreme weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With cold, Arctic air continuing to grip much of the Central Plains, local car experts have a few tips for people when taking care of their cars.

Experts say that above all else it is most important to plan ahead. They recommend never leaving less than a half tank of gas in your vehicle in case there is an emergency and you need to run your car’s heater for an extended period of time.

Justin Glasgow, president of Performance Auto & Tire in Topeka, says that keeping a close eye on your tire pressure is also key. Low air pressure is the number one reason for quick tire wear out. Plus, your tires need the air for better traction on the road.

As far as your defroster goes, Glasgow says that being low on antifreeze can cause it not to work at all and recommends you try it out before you hit the road. Battery checks are also very important and are performed quick and easy at your local auto shop.

“Do yourself a favor, do the little simple things to check and make sure that everything’s working before you make that trek out” says Glasgow. “And obviously allow as much time as you can. No one likes to get up early to get to work, but an extra ten minutes can save a lot of pain and suffering.”

The local auto expert also offered up one more tip if your window happens to be frozen shut. He says that things tend to freeze in this weather, and with just a light bump to the window you might be able to loosen it up enough to work.