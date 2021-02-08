Experts explain how to keep pipes from freezing during frigid weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Frigid winter weather is sweeping northeast Kansas this week. With temperatures dipping down to single digits, experts say it’s important from homeowners to protect the pipes in their home from freezing.

Dave Cobler is the owner of Ace Plumbing in Topeka. He said this is a busy time of year for both his plumbing and heating business. Cobler said there are simple things you can do at home to prevent costly plumbing issues due to the cold.

“Check the door seals, window seals and your foundation,” Cobler said. “Folks that live in crawl space type homes, they’d want to make sure their crawl space windows are closed and probably insulated.”

All of those things can help the heat stay inside your home. Cobler said you can also open the cabinets underneath your sinks to let the heat reach your pipes more easily. He said this is especially helpful if your sink is on an exterior wall.

Another popular trick is to leave the water running in your sink, but Cobler said it’s important to make sure it’s a continuous stream and not just a dripple.

“If you keep it dripping it’s going to keep that cold or hot water line from freezing up,” Cober said. “If it’s dripping too slowly it can possibly freeze the drain lines so that’s the down side of letting water drip.”

Ace Plumbing is located at 908 N Kansas Ave in Topeka and can be contacted at (785) 234-3384.

AAA of Kansas also has tips to make sure pipes don’t freeze and how to recover if they do.

Preventing Frozen Pipes:

Make sure everyone in your family knows where the water shut-off valve is and how it works.

Insulate pipes in your home’s crawl spaces and attic.

Seal gaps around pipes that allow cold air inside. You also should look for air leaks around electrical wiring, clothes dryer vents and pipes. Use caulk or insulation to keep the cold out.

Disconnect garden hoses. If possible, use an indoor valve to shut off and drain water from pipes leading to outside faucets. This reduces the chance that pipes inside the house will freeze.

If a freeze is expected, consider allowing warm water to drip slightly overnight, preferably from a faucet on an outside wall. Even a slight trickle may keep your pipes from freezing.

When there is the possibility of a freeze, don’t turn down the thermostat at bedtime. Instead, maintain the same setting day and night. Drops in temperature, which are more common overnight, could freeze your pipes.

Open cabinet doors. This will allow heat to reach uninsulated pipes located under sinks.

If you’re going on vacation or leaving your home for an extended period of time, consider maintaining minimal heat to prevent freezing.

Recovering from Frozen Pipes: