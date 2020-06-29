Experts provide pet safety tips for the Fourth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Fourth of July is an important holiday to keep an eye on your pets, according to the staff at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.

This is due to many pets of all kinds having a fear of loud noises, including fireworks.

The first step is to prepare before the festivities by making sure your fence is secure, and talking with your veterinarian about anti-anxiety medications for your pets if needed, according to Margaret Price, Kennel Manager for Helping Hands.

When the fireworks start booming, make sure your pet is inside. If you won’t be home, turn on music or the television to drown out the noise, Price recommended.

Most importantly, make sure your pet has proper identification, like a microchip, as their first instinct is usually to run away from the loud noises, Price said.

“Identification is so important just because I have yet to have an animal come through our doors and tell us their name and phone number and address, so it’s really important,” Price said. “We would scan them and we’d be able to call the chip company or call you and let you know your pet is here.”

Helping Hands is offering a special until the Fourth to get your pet micro-chipped for $20.