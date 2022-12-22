TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the snowfall on Wednesday night, driving has been a challenge for many.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) told 27 News that crews have been working since Wednesday to keep the roads clear. They are advising drivers to alter or delay their travel if possible. High winds have caused snow to blow back onto the road in some areas.

In the event you are stranded in your car, KDOT recommends stocking your car with:

Food and water

Warm clothes, hats and blankets

Ice scrapers

Jumper cables

Flashlight

KDOT also advises people to check the road conditions and to share their travel plans before they drive. Click here for a 24/7 road update.