OTTAWA (KSNT) – A person was injured after being hit with shrapnel from an explosion in Ottawa Monday morning.

A person was struck with flying debris while collecting trash for a garbage service. When the truck compacted some trash an explosion occurred, according to the Ottawa Police Department (OPD). The individual was hit with an object and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Olathe Fire Department Bomb Squad, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Ottawa Fire Department and OPD are investigating the incident. Police say there are currently no known threats to the community.

The OPD asks citizens to report any suspicious activity. You can call the OPD at their non-emergent line, 785-242-2561, or by dialing 911.