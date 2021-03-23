Extended hours for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic available for veterans

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System is prepared to offer extended hours for Veterans of all ages who want a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The VA is offering the vaccines to all veterans enrolled in VA Health Care at the Topeka & Leavenworth VA Medical Centers and 8 rural clinics throughout eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

The vaccine clinic will offer walk-in opportunities during extended hours including on Wednesday, 24 March from 4-7pm, at building 24, Topeka VA Campus.

If you area veteran not enrolled in the VA Health Care you are encouraged to contact 785-350-4511 to start the eligibility & enrollment process or visit: www.va.gov.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health System has given 21,000 doses of the vaccine.

Veterans who have received round one should plan to get their second dose 28 days after the first vaccine.

For up-to-date information on the vaccine distribution see VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine (Moderna) Veteran Clinic

Date: Wednesday 24 March from 4-7pm

NOTE: This 24 March date is in addition to current vaccine clinic hours

Location: Topeka VA Medical Center Campus, Bldg 24

2200 SW Gage, Topeka, KS