TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department worked to extinguish a house fire in Topeka on Thursday.

According to Public Education Officer Alan Stahl with the TFD, firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at 5205 SW 32nd St. Upon arrival, they found the house fully involved in fire and had to, initially, fight the fire defensively.

No one was found upon a search of the house which suffered extensive damage and a partial roof collapse. Investigators are at the scene now trying to find out what caused the blaze.