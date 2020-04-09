Exterminators taking precautions during the coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – We’re a couple of weeks into spring now, and bugs are starting to be on the minds of some people. But with the coronavirus pandemic, many are wary of allowing people in their homes.

Pest control services are considered essential during this pandemic and many companies are taking extra precautions when entering homes.

Ozark Integrated Pest Control is doing just that by adding extra gear to their everyday uniform like full face masks and gloves. President of the company, Guy Cumpton said it’s important to keep his workers safe during this time.

“If I don’t keep my guys safe and healthy, then they could possibly give it to someone else and we don’t want that either. We don’t want to be the cause. We want to be a solution to the problem, not an instigator to the issue,” Cumpton said.

Ozark Integrated Pest Services are only focusing on emergency pest control right now, such as termites, bed bugs, and cockroaches.

