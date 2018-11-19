Extra law enforcement on patrol for Thanksgiving travel

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in increased numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday. KHP and others are taking part in the Kansas Department of Transportation's annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) campaign.

The STEP campaign uses grants to provide overtime pay to allow more law enforcement officers to be out on the roads.

"When you see more traffic you definitely see that higher occurrence of DUI, DWI, as well as you start to see more distracted driving as well with more traffic on the road," said Lt. Adam Winters with KHP.

Winters says officers will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violations like speeding, failing to yield and driving left of center.

Along with the law enforcement presence, KDOT has produced a video full of safe holiday travel tips as you head on the road this week.