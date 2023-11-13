BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Hiawatha Police Department (HPD) announced on social media that it will be joining other law enforcement agencies to increase patrols for Thanksgiving.

Starting on Saturday, Nov. 18 through to Sunday, Nov. 26 the HPD will join the Kansas Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies across the state in a traffic enforcement campaign.

“Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be actively enforcing our occupant protection laws,” the HPD said on Facebook.

The HPD will also be providing educational reminders that buckling up saves lives.

“Don’t be a turkey, buckle up, every time,” the HPD said in the announcement post. “Your friends and family are counting on you.”

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.