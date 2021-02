A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department canceled its Tuesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for the Agricultural Hall in Topeka.

The health department said it would accommodate previously scheduled appointments on Thursday, Feb. 18., with extended hours. The new vaccination clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those with previously scheduled appoints can arrive anytime that is convenient for them.