MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The communities window to donate furniture is now smaller due to the extreme heat.

Manhattan residents who plan to donate used furniture in an annual event need to plan on setting it out sooner rather than later. Furniture Amnesty Day is a city-wide tradition where residents can donate or pick up used furniture for free, according to the Kansas State University website. Because of extreme heat predicted for Friday, the event will end at 3 p.m. instead of 4 p.m.

Furniture Amnesty Day will be at City Park starting at 11 a.m. and going until 3 p.m. Residents can sign up for a 15-minute time slot to shop for assorted used furniture for free. Visit the website to find information on donating items.

Acceptable donation items include:

Sofas/couches

Desks

End tables

Recliners

Kitchen tables

Coffee tables

Dressers

Headboards

Entertainment centers

Unacceptable donation items include: