TOPEKA (KSNT) – City of Topeka officials are partnering with local businesses and government offices to open cooling shelters to help Capital City residents fight high temperatures.

The City of Topeka announced on its social media that the arrival of extreme heat in northeast Kansas has prompted it to partner up with local entities to provide citizens with relief. A heat advisory is in effect for much of northeast Kansas from 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 28. The following locations will be open and providing shelter for people throughout the week:

Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library 1515 SW 10th Ave. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. All visitors must adhere to the library’s customer conduct policy.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation – Community Centers Central Park Community Center 1534 SW Clay St. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Closed Sunday Crestview Community Center 4801 SW Shunga Dr. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon Closed Sunday Garfield Community Center 1600 NE Quincy St. Monday through Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Closed Sunday Oakland Community Center 801 NE Poplar St. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hillcrest Community Center 1800 SE 21st St. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon Closed Sunday Shawnee North Community Center 300 NE 43rd St. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Topeka LULAC Senior Center 1502 NE Seward Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed Saturday-Sunday



This announcement comes shortly after the City of Emporia also announced that it would be opening cooling shelters for locals.

A report from the Associated Press indicates that an unofficial record high for Earth was set on Wednesday, July 5. Earlier this year, Topeka also saw a century-old heat record broken with 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, May 6, an uncommonly high temperature for spring.