TOPEKA (KSNT) – Approximately 15 cases of eye irritation are being investigated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment after reports of people who suffered eye and skin irritation after visiting Perry Bar and Grill in Perry, Kansas.

KDHE said they are working with state and local agencies to identify the cause. Ultraviolet-C (UVC) light bulbs that were installed in the facility on July 21 could be the cause of the irritation. The light bulbs have been removed.

According to KDHE, “UVC radiation can cause severe burns to the skin and eye injuries (photokeratitis). It can occur after a very short exposure (seconds to minutes) to UVC radiation. The type of eye injury associated with exposure to UVC causes severe pain and a feeling of having sand in the eyes.”

KDHE has provided a survey that can be taken online to get a better understanding of what happened. They are asking residents who visited Perry Bar & Grill from Monday, July 11, through Monday, July 25 and letter had pain or irritation in their eyes to take the survey.