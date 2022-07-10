TOPEKA (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka has seen huge adoptions numbers and large donation sums during the last week.

From Tuesday, July 5 to Saturday, July 9, Helping Hands posted on Facebook that 116 animals had been adopted.

Due to the increasing numbers of pets entering the shelter, HHHS has been holding a special to encourage adoption. Dogs and puppies are $25 and cats and kittens are $10.

With these record numbers, the humane society is grateful to have received over $3,000 in donations to care for the more than 500 animals in their care, according to their Facebook page. The shelter has received multiple Amazon packages full of donations and owe it to the thousands of shares and posts on Facebook.

After facing a emergency kennel crisis in early June and needing adoptions, the shelter received a lot of inquiries and adoptions during the following days. The shelter continues to have full kennels and lack space.

Having ample supplies has been an ongoing issue and donations are still in high demand, but according to the shelter’s Facebook page, people are more than willing to help their cause.

The shelter team also worked to reunite 19 lost pets with their families and introduce 153 incoming animals to the shelter during the last week.

HHHS continues to ask for donations. Information about adoptable animals can be found on their website, or by clicking here.