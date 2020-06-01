Facebook holds local horse rescue’s fundraiser money for months

CARBONDALE, Kan. (KSNT) – B and C Equine Rescue takes in tons of horses to get them back to health. As a nonprofit they get some of their money by doing Facebook fundraisers.

One of the co-owners, Brenda Grimmett, said she has yet to receive more than $150 for fundraisers done in January. Grimmett said she doesn’t know why they haven’t received the money since they’ve used Facebook fundraisers for years.

Jill Greer started a Facebook fundraiser on her birthday. The amount raised would be given to the rescue, but the money was never delivered.

“We were a little shocked and disappointed because this was not the first time we’ve done this and they’ve always gone through in the past,” Greer said.

Grimmett spent months sending email after email to try and solve the problem, but was getting the run-around.

KSNT News reached out to Facebook and the company said it would look into it and expedite the process. They responded in two days stating Grimmett filled out a form wrong.

“It should have been very simple just to fix it, but no, they kept stringing me along and saying they were investigating,” Grimmett said. “There shouldn’t have been anything to investigate.”

A spokesperson for Facebook said Grimmett should receive her money in a couple weeks. The money has already been taken out of peoples’ bank accounts, but Grimmett is still waiting for a check.

