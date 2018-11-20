Facebook outage hits users worldwide
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Facebook is investigating a major outage affecting users on an international scale.
Users were greeted with messages including "Sorry, something went wrong," as they tried to navigate the global social network. According to downdetector.com, the outage is affecting users across the United States, in South America, Europe, and some parts of Asia. There is no estimate on just how many users are being affected at this time.
Facebook has confirmed the outage and says they are checking into a resolution.
