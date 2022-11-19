OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Osage City Police Department has received reports of a scammer claiming to sell items on Facebook.

A post in the Osage County news and information Facebook group listed items that needed to be sold due to a move. Some of which included a fridge, couch and washing machines.

When people paid for the items using online banking, they were given a location to pick the item up. Police say the locations given to buyers were fake and there was no item to pick up.

Osage Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the scammers to contact the police department at 785-528-3131 or the sheriff’s office at 785-828-3121.

