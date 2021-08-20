Facemasks required in all City of Topeka buildings effective Monday

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Starting Monday, Aug. 23 the City of Topeka will require facemasks or coverings for all those entering City of Topeka buildings.

Additional procedures are in place for those needing to do business at the Municipal Court.

The Municipal Court will continue to observe the following:

Only those with court business/probation appointments will be permitted in the building. Defendants should not bring family/friends/observers to their court hearings and should make all attempts for alternate childcare arrangements.

To maintain appropriate social distancing and the maximum number of persons allowed in the courtrooms, defendants may be required to wait in the lobby or other areas during larger dockets.

Defendants who report or are displaying symptoms of illness, are caring for someone ill, or are in a high-risk category, should contact their attorney to request a continuance. Defendants without an attorney may file a motion for continuance. Defendants should expect to attend their court hearing until the continuance has been granted by a judge.

In addition, anyone entering the courthouse or probation office will be denied access as follows:

*If the person has been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with, or

is suspected to have had, COVID-19 within the last 14 days;

*If the person is experiencing two or more of the COVID-19 symptoms identified by the

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; or if the person has traveled within the previous 14 days to an area subject to COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Anyone denied access to the courthouse for the above reasons, or who needs to request a continuance,

may contact the Court Clerk’s Office at 785-368-3776 for instructions on rescheduling or otherwise

completing their court business.

