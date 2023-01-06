TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man from Shawnee County has been ordered to repay more than $180,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Kansas bank.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said that Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka was sentenced on Friday on three felony counts of impairing a security interest. Vasquez was ordered to pay a Shawnee County bank $184,936 and serve 12 months of probation. Vasquez pleaded no contest to the charges in November 2022.

Vasquez was found to have secured loans totaling $416,000 between May 2017 and December 2017 for buying cattle, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Vasquez was required by the terms of the loans to use the proceeds of the sale of the cattle to pay back his loans. Vasquez sold the cattle between June 2017 and June 2019 but did not repay the loan. He initially claimed the cattle were stolen but later admitted that they had been sold.