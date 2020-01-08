Fairlawn OfficeMax evacuates after crews hit gas line

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Employees and customers evacuated a west Topeka store after construction crews hit a gas line, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Kansas Gas Service crews responded to a report of a gas line struck around 9:44 a.m. on the north end of Fairlawn Plaza. They said they asked 15 people inside the nearby OfficeMax business to evacuate as a safety measure.

Employees left and went to the Classic Bean building next door, according to one of the coffee shop’s workers. Gas crews did not find gas readings inside the building, so there was no present danger and employees were allowed back inside.

Emergency crews worked on repairing the gas line for about 45 minutes, and have since cleared the scene according to a Kansas Gas Service spokesperson.