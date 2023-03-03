Historically, ice skates were a functional way to cross icy terrain. These days, ice skating is more of a hobby than a matter of survival.

MARYSVILLE (KSNT) – “Fairytales on Ice” is coming to Marysville March 3 and 4.

The Marshall County Arts Cooperative is turning the Marysville High School Auditorium into an ice rink, which is a big job for the county wide population of 10,000.

Opening night is Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s show will be at 2 p.m. in the Marysville High School Auditorium located at 1011 Walnut.

The ice show features the story of Beauty and the Beast and will include skating, gymnastics, magic illusions, special effects, and circus-style balancing acts. You can purchase tickets here.