Fake mustache, straw hat couldn’t keep Kansas bank robber from prison time

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who wore an elaborate disguise while robbing an Overland Park bank was sentenced to four years in federal prison on Thursday.

Steven Lavy, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery after robbing the Bank of the West in Overland Park in 2017.

Lavy wore a yellow striped polo shirt, khaki pants, a fake mustache, a blue and white hospital mask, a straw hat and sunglasses during the robbery.

After leaving the bank, he led officers on a car chase where he drove on sidewalks and rammed a police car. While officers were arresting Lavy, they found his fake mustache on the dashboard of his car.