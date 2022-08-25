MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Recent overdoses in Riley County have been linked to fake prescription pills containing fentanyl.

According to the Riley County Police Department, officers responded to two overdoses involving adults on Aug. 24. Two more overdoses also occurred last week within 48 hours of each other involving juveniles. One case involved USD 383 during school hours.

The RCPD says these overdoses are presumably the result of fake, pressed prescription pills that contain fentanyl. Fentanyl overdose is now the number one cause of death for Americans between 18-45. The drug now kills twice as many people as suicide each year, according to the RCPD.

Visual examples of the differences between legitimate and counterfeit oxycodone. (Photo Courtesy/Drug Enforcement Administration)

The RCPD encourages parents to talk with their children about the dangers of fentanyl. They say fake prescription pills are easily accessible and often sold over social media.

Many of recent overdoses RCPD officers have responded to involve fake oxycodone, known as “dirty 30s” or “blues.” One of these fake oxycodone pills was recovered from a recent overdose victim. Other fake pills are made to look like hydrocodone (Vicodin) and alprazolam (Xanax) or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall).

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage, according to the RCPD. The Drug Enforcement Administration has found counterfeit pills that range from .02 to 5.1 milligrams, more than twice the lethal dose, of fentanyl per tablet.

An overdose can result in stupor, changes in pupillary size, cold and clammy skin, cyanosis, respiratory failure leading to death and coma. If you spot someone with these symptoms, you are encouraged to call 911 immediately.