State universities see fall enrollment decline

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Preliminary figures released by the Kansas Board of Regents Thursday show a decrease in full-time student enrollment at public higher education institutions in Kansas.

The total student headcount also decreased across all sectors.

“COVID has introduced a unique set of hurdles for higher education that has negatively impacted fall enrollment as expected,” said KBOR President and CEO Blake Flanders.

Across the six state universities, there was a decrease of 2,677 full-time students (-3.6 percent). Community colleges experienced a decline of 4,737 full-time students (-11.7 percent), while technical colleges saw a drop of 518 full-time students (-8.7 percent). The Board will monitor the impact that this reduction will have on the institutions of higher education.

Preliminary fall enrollment summaries in both full-time and headcount for each public higher education institution in Kansas may be viewed here.

