Fall ‘kicks off’ in Topeka with Cider Days

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– People in Topeka kicked off fall at Cider Days on Saturday.

For more than 30 years, the annual event gets people ready for the fall season as well as the holiday season. Even bringing fresh handmade cider to people at the event.

For 30 plus years, organizers said they always look for ways they can keep the event exciting to keep people coming back.

“One of the things we did this year was the apple pie baking contest,” said Zach Haney event organizer with Buzz Events. “At first I wasn’t sure how many would actually enter, but then we were really amazed by the end. We had over 30 entries that participated in that. It’s really the kickoff to fall, I like to say, in Shawnee County.”

On Sunday, there will be an apple pie-eating contest.