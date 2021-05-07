Fallat Family wins first Topeka Hy-Vee Basket Bolt

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Topeka family walked away with more than just groceries in the first-ever Topeka Hy-Vee Basket Bolt. Hy-Vee selected three local families out of 750 entries to race through the Topeka store Friday morning.

Each family was given one minute to grab as many items around the store as possible.

Four team members could be on the floor at one time.

Families started and ended their run at Register 5.

Points were given based on the number of items, not the total price value.

The Fallat Family included team leader Lynn Fallat, her husband Peter, her sister Victoria Meyer and her son David. The team collected 157 items in 60 seconds, beating the second-place team by 45 items.

Along with all of the groceries they collected, the Fallat Family went home with a $1,000 Visa gift card. Watch the moment the Fallats took home the grand prize below.