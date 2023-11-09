FAIRWAY, Kan. — The family of fallen Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald had their full mortgage paid off by a New York-based nonprofit.

Oswald was shot and killed in the line of duty in August while attempting to arrest two people who allegedly had stolen a car. He died from his injuries a day later on Aug. 7.

On Thursday, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it paid the full mortgage on Oswald’s family home.

The foundation is paying tribute to Oswald’s service in the Army and law enforcement by paying off his mortgage on Veterans Day.

Oswald left behind his wife, Hanna Oswald, and two young children.

“This means I will be able to fulfill my husband’s deepest wish, which was that I would be able to stay home and raise our kids full-time and homeschool them,” Hanna Oswald said. “That was extremely important to him, and I am extremely grateful that I will be able to do that.”

Earlier this fall, Tunnel to Towers also paid off the mortgage for Kansas City Officer James Muhlbauer’s family.

In addition to the foundation paying off the Oswald family home, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is providing 50 mortgage-free homes across the country to injured veterans, Gold Star families, and fallen first responder families with prior military service.

