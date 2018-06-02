Fallen TPD officer Trey McCluskey laid to rest

Trey McCluskey’s casket is carried out of Mater Dei Catholic Church while Topeka police officers salute the fallen. (KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people came to Mater Dei Catholic Church Saturday morning to pay their respects to fallen Topeka Police Officer Trey McCluskey.

Following the church service, the Topeka Police Department led a procession to Mount Hope Cemetery, the final resting place for McCluskey.

Many people took this time to remember the fallen policeman, such as Topeka city councilwoman Karen Hiller.

“At such a young age to have already made such an impact on his colleagues and the community, he was just very striking, very compelling to all of us,” Hiller said.

Trey McCluskey was 25 years old, and a graduate of Sabetha High School. He leaves behind a wife, parents, and three sisters.