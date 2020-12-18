Fallen veterans to be honored with ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony in Fort Riley Saturday

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fallen veterans will be honored with a wreath placing ceremony in Fort Riley Saturday morning.

This is a “Wreaths Across America” event. More than 2,100 similar ceremonies will happen across the state and overseas.

This year, more than 170 wreaths will placed on graves in the Fort Riley Post Cemetery. Local organizer Jerri McBride said it is important that these veterans are honored and remembered.

“There’s very few new grave sites in this cemetery,” McBride said. “A lot of the family members have moved away or there is no family left and so this cemetery is kind of forgotten.”

The event on Saturday is closed to the public. The ceremony will be streamed on the Fort Riley Facebook page in an attempt to mitigate coronavirus spread.

McBride said volunteers will be following new rules to make sure they can hold the ceremony safely.

“When we show up we’re going to have to have our temperature taken,” McBride said. “We’re going to have to have masks. We’ll have hand sanitizer. When the team comes up to do part of the ceremony, the cemetery will be closed off until that team is able to leave.”

McBride said they normally place between 500 and 1,000 wreaths each year; however, the COVID-19 pandemic made fundraising difficult this year.

People can sponsor a wreath for next year by clicking here.

The “Wreaths Across America” ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Click here to watch it online.