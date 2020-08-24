Families building derby cars for “Riley’s Rascal Derby” Saturday

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Military families in Fort Riley are preparing for a high speed spectacle this weekend. The annual “Riley’s Rascal Derby” runs on Saturday and some teams are already building their vehicles ahead of the big day.

Christopher Langbehn, and his daughter Evelyn, are taking part in the race for the first time this year. While Christopher has built the base and is the engineer of the team, he said Evelyn had some big ideas.

“I knew that I wanted to make sure that I built a fast, safe car for her and she knew she wanted a unicorn on it,” Christopher said.

Evelyn loves unicorns. She’s wearing a unicorn t-shirt and a unicorn mask. The derby car will sit on recycled bicycle tires. She will steer the car by pulling ropes that run through the front of the vehicle.

“We’ll have the back area look like a sleigh and in the front we’re mounting a unicorn so it simulates her being pulled by the unicorn,” Christopher said.

Evelyn is 7-years-old and will compete in the 7 to 12-year-old division and Christopher will compete for the hospital in the adult division. There is also a 13 to 17-year-old division.

The “Riley’s Rascal Derby” will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday. The race location is on Reed Avenue between 1ID and Garrison Headquarters. Racers will be asked to wear masks, use hand sanitizing stations and maintain social distance.

There are limited race spots and advance registration required. Registration ends at 5:00 p.m. Friday or when all spots are filled. Call 785-784-1000 to register.