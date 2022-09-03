TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people.

Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight famous Kansans, the Dust Bowl and more.

Many people from around the community and people even as far as Oregon traveled to the museum one last time to learn more about the sunflower state.

”I really don’t know much about Kansas or Topeka, so I’m just excited to learn all about the history here,” said Eric Siedlecki, a visitor from Oregon.

The good news is that the 2.5 mile trail near the museum will still be open. The museum is expected to be back open by January of 2024.

”I would hope that a lot of people would make this an opportunity to come out and see it, so that you can see the contrast,” Topeka resident Gott Schaner said. “Whatever the contrast may be between what it was to what it will be. ”