Families flock to Quinton Heights hill for snow day sledding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — While winter weather caused several school closings Monday, students in Topeka knew exactly what to do with their day off.

Dozens of kids and their parents made their way to the giant hill at Quinton Heights.

People brought out all different types of sleds and even snowboards to ride down the hill.

Nikki Babcock brought her kids out because she thought it would be a good way to get them out of the house for a little bit and make the most of their snow day.

“Most of the morning, they were just playing on their tablets,” said Babcock. “So, when we finally got the motivation, you know, let’s get our blood flowing and so we got some sleds that we’ve had for so many years and so I don’t think they’ve really been sledding on a big hill.”

Kids weren’t the only ones out there enjoying the snow. Plenty of adults even made their way down the hill and got in on the fun.