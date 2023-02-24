TOPEKA (KSNT) – The families of two men who were killed by Topeka Police Department officers are calling on the force to be more transparent with its work.

A spokesman for the families and legal teams of Christopher D. Kelley and Taylor L. Lowery told 27 News they plan to hold a press conference Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at 1162 Southwest Lincoln St. in Topeka. The group is requesting the Topeka police release body camera footage from the deaths to the public.

The long-standing issues with the policies, procedures, and training have deadly results for people experiencing mental health crises’, and the danger disproportionately impacts Black and brown people. Kelley and Lowery families statement excerpt

The families say they’re holding the Capital City and its police responsible for taking steps to fix what they see as a distrust created due to a lack of transparency, oversight and accountability.

Kelley was killed by police on June 29, 2022. Officers responded to the area of Southeast Fourth and Southeast Holliday streets near the railyard on a report of a man armed with a knife threatening people. After non-lethal methods failed to subdue Kelley, officers shot him as he charged at them with the knife. He later died at a local hospital. The shooting was ruled justified by the Shawnee County District Attorney on Sep. 22, 2022. In the days following the killing, a group of Topekans called for police accountability.

Lowery was killed by police on Oct. 13, 2022. Officers responded to a disturbance at a home in southwest Topeka and found Lowery armed with a knife and a socket wrench. Lowery then left the home. Officers later confronted him again at a Topeka Kwik Shop where they said he was trying to carjack a vehicle with a woman and infant inside. Officers shot and killed Lowery when he charged at them with the knife. The Shawnee County DA later announced the killing by police was justified. 27 News spoke with Lowery’s family shortly after the shooting.

A special committee of Topeka City Council members formed in 2020 by former Mayor Michelle De La Isla to handle police reform presented a draft of its recommendations to the city in June of last year. The special committee dissolved after it submitted its recommendations.

KSNT 27 News has reached out to the City of Topeka and the TPD for comment regarding this situation.

