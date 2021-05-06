Families relieved, others seeking answers from DCF after Junction City daycare shut down

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Several parents are furious over a Junction City daycare being shut down by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment; but not just with daycare, with the state as well.

“My heart dropped,” Cris Ellis said.

Ellis and his wife Kelsey took a sigh of relief Wednesday after hearing the news that Little Rainbow Daycare was forced to close. Their daughter Paisley who is less than a year old left on March 19 and did not return, after her face was bruised and cut.

“It looked like she got punched,” Ellis said. “She said she was in the chair and it got knocked over.”

The couple was told that other kids ran into the ‘exersauser’ chair Paisley was laying in, throwing her to the ground. But when Ellis arrived to pick her up, the caregivers at the daycare would not immediately give her to her father. He said their story was not immediately clear, and his gut told him what he was hearing was a coverup.

Paisley’s mom Kelsey said she has six different emergency contacts with the daycare, but she was the only one notified. At that point, the parents decided to call the Department for Children and Families.

“I hope nobody ever has to go through that,” Ellis said.

The news is relieving other parents in different ways.

“It makes sense that my daughter has been the way that she’s been,” Jamie Wright said. “It’s been pure hell…pure hell.”

Wright was recently told her daughter could no longer go to Little Rainbow because she was hitting Paisley, something the Ellis’ did not know until Wednesday. Now, Wright says her daughter may have learned certain aggressive traits from the providers at the daycare.



“I found her choking my cat and I asked her why she says because ‘she’s not listening she’s being bad'” Wright said. “When I read some of the stuff in the report about how Pauline picking a kid up by the head and holding it steady that made sense.”

Pariss Nunez had two children enrolled in the Little Rainbow. She said the last few days she’s received calls from DCF asking to examine her son’s body for signs of abuse. But when she asked why, the DCF would not tell her why. She only found out about the shutdown from news outlets, like KSNT.

Other parents approached our reporter about false accusations against the provider at Little Rainbow but declined to interview, claiming they were being threatened by other parents.

