Family denied transfer waiver to Santa Fe Trail School District

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local school district has denied a family’s request to attend school there.

The Caskey family sent their seven children to the neighboring Santa Fe Trail District for years but live in a neighboring district. Up until now, their transfer waiver request to have their children attend the school has been approved by the local school board. But, Milissa Caskey, the children’s mother said this year they were abruptly denied.

The parents said one of their children has special learning needs and has enjoyed the hands-on environment offered in a smaller school district with less populated classrooms. Their other son, Isaac Hook, is a football player entering his senior year.

Hook would lose his eligibility to play for his final year of high school football if he has to transfer. Aside from being unsure of how this could impact his potential for athletic scholarships, Hook said he’s also formed bonds with his coaches and the team.

After a tumultuous year, the family said they’ve been told they are no longer welcome. Milissa and Lance Caskey pointed to a series of issues they spoke out about.

One of those controversial issues included a protest their children participated in last year, where students across the district staged a “walk out” over disagreements in teaching style, after a computer learning program was put in place.

During that time, petitions circulated online to remove district superintendent Jim Lentz from his position.