BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people in Brown County survived a house fire thanks largely to their pet dog and neighbors.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said in a press release that first responders received reports of a house fire around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 for an address on 300th Street. Three locals were able to help two people inside the burning home escape and take them to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the homeowners stated that the family dog alerted them to the fire and saved their lives. However, the dog did not survive the fire while the house burned to the ground, becoming a total loss.

“We are very blessed to have the dedicated first responders we have,” Merchant said. “No matter the time of day or night or weather conditions, they respond immediately without complaint. Thank you to all!”

Merchant said the family lost all of their possessions and a vehicle in the fire. Donations can be sent to the sheriff’s office at 709 Utah Street in Hiawatha. You can call the sheriff’s office at 785-742-7125.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf