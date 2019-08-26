Family, employees take ‘family picture’ before McFarland’s closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– One of the oldest restaurants in Topeka is saying goodbye to their home of more than 50 years.

On Sunday, the McFarland family, employees and more gathered in front of the restaurant for a family picture.

The grandkids of the original owner asked people to come out, look at and share pictures, as well as sharing memories of their time at McFarland’s.

The restaurant is closing, as the area gets a new owner. But the family said this isn’t the end of their time in Topeka.

“There are so many different reasons why something happens,” cook Cathy McFarland Butler said. “One door closes, but another one opens. And that’s what I feel like this is. This door is closing, but another door is opening. This restaurant has been able to help the community in a number of different ways. And that’s what we really hope to be able to continue with the new one.”

She said right now they hope to move to the Fairlawn Plaza.

McFarland’s hopes to be open until Saturday.