MANHATTAN (KSNT)- A farm in Manhattan is adding another tourist attraction to bring community members out and about.

A&H Farm is in its 12th year of operation and still going strong, but the owners wanted to bring new attractions to serve those in the Manhattan area.

After hearing feedback from the community, the owners of A&H Farm saw a need for more areas in Manhattan for live music to perform, so they took matters into their own hands.

Tuesday, they broke ground on a main stage on the west side of the farm. One of the farm’s owners says this is an important addition to get families together, enjoying nature and having some fun together.

“We are a family friendly farm so we wanted an event that families can come to so not only can they come and listen to the music, they can play with the goats, they can ride the slide, they can visit the birds and do so many other things,” A&H Farm owner Andrea DeJesus said. “Which gets them off the electronic devices and get some outside in the fresh air.”

Even though this stage is mainly for concerts, DeJesus says they plan on having other performances year-round to make good use of the stage. This stage will be up and ready for country artist Brandon Davis, who opened for Tim McGraw, on June 17.

