Family holds benefit for children of Topeka woman killed by domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka mom is gone but not forgotten as her family and friends are organizing a benefit and fundraiser in her memory.

Brandi Prchal was killed by her boyfriend back in November, according to police. While it’s too late to help her, it isn’t too late to help her three children.

Brandi’s sister Shannon Reed said there was a hole left in their hearts that November night when Brandi was murdered.

“We are doing better, but that hole never goes away,” Reed said.

Now the memory of Brandi lives on with her sisters and her three children.

“They miss their mom of course, but they’re really, they’re strong people, because Brandi was a strong person and it followed them and they’re doing great,” Reed said.

There are a lot of legal fees to pay along with the cost of raising three extra kids. That’s put some extra stress on Brandi’s family.

So family friend Caralee White stepped up to help.

“Being there and showing the kids that their mom was very loved,” White said. “I think that’s important for them to see.”

White is putting together a benefit ride and fundraiser with the help of the Kaw River Punishers motorcycle club.

They’re a group of current and former law enforcement officers who see stories of abuse just like Brandi’s all too often. Lamont Jackson is a member.

“It never gets better, I’m sorry it just won’t. I work several calls in domestics and it’s not good,” Jackson said.

That’s really the most important part of the benefit for Brandi : showing support for her children and raising awareness about the dangers of domestic violence.

“We loved Brandi and we want to make sure her name and her message and what she went through isn’t forgotten. Because it’s so easy to sweep things under the rug like this and move on and we don’t want that,” Reed said. “We want people to understand that this doesn’t have to happen to them. this ending doesn’t have to be theirs.”

The benefit is happening on Saturday June 20th and everyone is welcome to come. It will start with registration at Kickstands Saloon in north Topeka at 10 a.m.

Then at noon, the Kaw Valley Punishers will lead the group on a ride to several different bars. After, it will all end at Kickstands with food, an auction, and a raffle.

You don’t have to sign up to be part of the benefit family and friends say just come.

If you or a loved one is in an abusive situation, there are a lot of local places that can help you out. Anyone in Kansas can call the Kansas Crisis Hotline at (888) 363-2287. People needing help in Shawnee, Jackson, or Wabaunsee counties can call the Topeka YWCA at (888)822-2983.