TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends and family of 37-year-old Crystal Andrews and her daughter, 13-year-old Mercedes Holford came together to honor their lives.

The two were shot and killed in their Topeka home early Tuesday morning. So far no one has been arrested in their murder.

The family described them as loving individuals and are in shock that they are gone. They are asking anyone with information about the murders to please come forward so they can get justice.