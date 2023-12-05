TOPEKA (KSNT) – A family is keeping one Kansas boy’s legacy alive by supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the team that gave them more time with him.

In 2012, Brady Mortimer was just 3 years old and living with his family in Junction City when he was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (ATRT), a rare form of brain cancer. After surgery to remove the tumor, Brady’s doctors in Kansas suggested he go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for further treatment. While Brady ultimately lost his battle, dying just five months later, the treatment he received at St. Jude gave his family more time together.

Five years ago, the family moved to Memphis after Brady’s mom, Katy Mortimer, accepted a job with ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. That’s when she and Brady’s older brother, Andrew Mortimer, started running in his honor. Each year, the mother and son team participate in the annual 5K race of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon, the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude.

Andrew Mortimer, now 18, is also a member of the St. Jude Leadership Society, an organization for high school and college students who share a passion for leadership, service and community. He said wants to mentor the siblings of other St. Jude patients who have died.

Thanks to donations, families never receive a bill from St. Jude. To find out how you can help, click here.